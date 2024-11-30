NBA News: Anthony Davis slammed by Lakers legend James Worthy following loss to Thunder

With the loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA Cup. Their low offensive output sparking criticism from multiple angles, including from franchise legend James Worthy, who specifically pointed to Anthony Davis’ lackluster effort.

“AD has proven that he’s not the type of player who, when he gets the ball, will take control and say, ‘Give me the damn ball,’” Worthy remarked during his post-game analysis on Free Dawkins. “He hasn’t proven to be that guy, so he’ll fade.”

Worthy’s comments highlighted a troubling trend in Davis’ play. The 31-year-old has been the Lakers’ most dominant force this season, typically leading both offensively and defensively. However, against the Thunder, he was notably quiet, finishing with just 15 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you say you’re running the offense through him… he’s key,” Worthy continued. “They need to look back at the first few weeks of the season and evaluate how they were playing and what they were doing. They’ve got to get AD involved, because I saw again in the fourth quarter, it was LeBron trying to force the issue.”

Advertisement

Worthy also took aim at the recent struggles of the Los Angeles Lakers, suggesting that their current play was a step back from their early-season form. “They look like the old Lakers from last year, two years ago—not a winning formula,” he said.

Advertisement

James Worthy introduces LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers as he is honored in a ceremony as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points prior to the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Worthy knows what he’s talking about

While opinions may vary on his harsh criticism of Anthony Davis, there’s no questioning James Worthy’s authority on the matter. As one of the greatest players in Lakers history, Worthy’s insights carry weight. He spent his entire 12-season career with the franchise, from 1982 to 1994, and was a central figure in the iconic ‘Showtime Lakers’ era alongside Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and coach Pat Riley.

Worthy was instrumental in the Lakers’ success during that time, winning three NBA championships (1985, 1987, and 1988), being selected to seven NBA All-Star teams, and earning Finals MVP honors in 1988.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Anthony Davis' net worth: How much money does the Los Angeles Lakers star have?

The Lakers have lost their consistency

The Los Angeles Lakers have undeniably lost some of the momentum they built earlier this season. After a strong start, including an impressive 10-4 record, the team’s performance has tapered off in recent weeks. This decline has raised concerns among fans and analysts alike, as the Lakers have been unable to maintain the level of play that initially had them looking like contenders.