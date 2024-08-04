With the start of the NBA season on the horizon, anticipation is building for a historic moment in the league. LeBron James and Bronny are set to become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA and on the same team. Austin Reaves, who will witness this event firsthand, shared his thoughts on having the duo as teammates.

The draft announcement of Bronny James sparked significant debate among fans and analysts. Many questioned whether the Lakers’ decision was influenced by nepotism and whether Bronny has the talent to compete at the NBA level.

For Reaves, however, the addition of Bronny is a positive move. He sees the pairing as something special: “For LeBron to put himself in a position to play with his son is special. I know he will be motivated to play at his peak level. For me, being around them and seeing what it’s going to be like is going to be very cool,” Reaves said.

When might LeBron James and Bronny play together?

Details about the Lakers‘ preseason games suggest when LeBron and Bronny might first play together. The Lakers will kick off the preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs on October 4, which could be the first opportunity to see the duo in action.

They will then face the Phoenix Suns at the same venue on October 6, followed by the Golden State Warriors at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 15. The NBA 2024/25 start date is Oct. 17, but the duo is expected to make history in preseason games.