As LeBron James continues his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics with Team USA, his presence consistently makes an impact on both teammates and opponents. The Los Angeles Lakers star serves as a source of inspiration, especially for younger players.

LeBron James‘ relationship with his teammates is a crucial element for the Los Angeles Lakers as they aim to return to the top of the league this season. This year more than ever, especially since he will be sharing the court with his son, Bronny James.

Austin Reaves, a teammate of LeBron James, spoke about what it means to share a team with The King during an event currently taking place in the Philippines. He stated: “Someone that I looked up to and for LeBron, I mean, in my opinion, he’s the greatest player ever,” referenced the ongoing debate over who is the greatest of all time GOAT, whether it’s LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

“And for him to treat me the way that he treats me since day one has been very special for me. It’s been nothing but love. I’ve been able to pick his brain on the stuff that he does to be prepared, take care of his body.”, he also said.

Austin Reaves #15 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their point in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Reaves on the Lakers’ championship chances

Reaves is entering his fourth NBA season. Last year, he averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field.

Regarding the Lakers’ chances of competing for another championship, Reaves stated: “we have what we need to go compete for a championship.”

“I like where we’re at. I think that we have what we need to go compete for a championship. You look back at the Denver series last year, and I forget the statistics, but I think we led for like 165 out of the 240 minutes, which is crazy. We got beat 4-1, which you can’t even really wrap your mind around.”

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after a three point basket during the third quarter in game one of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on May 02, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

The arrival of JJ Redick as the new head coach

Austin Reaves not only showered praise on LeBron James and positioned the Lakers as strong contenders for a new NBA title, but he also had high praise for the new head coach, JJ Redick. Reaves remarked:

“So I like where we’re at. And then obviously getting JJ, as I was talking about, someone that’s a fierce competitor”.