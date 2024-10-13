Trending topics:
Lakers News: JJ Redick gives important Austin Reaves’ injury update before preseason game

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick gave an important injury update regarding Austin Reaves before their NBA preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Chicago Bulls
By Gianni Taina

The Los Angeles Lakers, under first-year head coach JJ Redick, have had a mixed start to the preseason with two losses and one victory. Ahead of their upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors, Redick shared an update on Austin Reaves‘ status after the guard dealt with some ankle soreness following their win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

During Saturday’s practice, Redick told reporters that while Reaves participated in parts of practice, he was kept out of contact drills. “Austin participated in the non-contact part of practice. We held him out of contact,” Redick explained.

I’d describe him as day-to-day, and he’s TBD for Tuesday’s game,” Redick continued. “We’re hopeful that the soreness and any residual swelling from today’s workout on the court will dissipate.

JJ Redick’s vision for Austin Reaves

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst revealed on his podcast that Redick has major plans for Reaves this season. “I just know JJ has big plans for Austin Reaves,” Windhorst said. “And when the Lakers were in trade discussions this summer, Reaves’ name was off-limits. The front office wouldn’t even entertain it.”

LeBron James #23, Austin Reaves #15 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers attend a Los Angeles Lakers media day. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With LeBron James entering his 22nd season at 40 years old, the Lakers need more contributors. Redick and the front office are counting on Reaves to step up alongside Anthony Davis, as both stars alone won’t be enough to carry the team through a grueling NBA season.

Reaves reflects on LeBron and Bronny playing together

LeBron James’ dream of playing alongside his son Bronny in the NBA has been a hot topic ever since Bronny was drafted by the Lakers. While some critics question whether LeBron influenced the Lakers’ decision to draft his son, Reaves sees it as a unique moment.

For LeBron to be in a position to play with his son is special,” Reaves said in an interview. “I know he’ll be more motivated than ever to perform at his peak level. For me, being around them and seeing that dynamic unfold is going to be a very cool experience.”

