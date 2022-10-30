The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't be any lower right now. Despite Darvin Ham is still working with his new players, bad news and heated rumors are certainly part of this season's situation. In fact, Anthony Davis started a good pace in his return to the court. However, as Davis was ruled out for the last game, LeBron James had to speak about this situation.

Since Anthony Davis made his personal goal to play the entire 82-game schedule, it seems like the ghosts from his recent injury situation are coming back to hunt him, while making him miss one of an unknown number of games, due to a low back soreness, acording to the Lakers. As well as stopping his good pace as the starting center

In fact, this season Anthony Davis is averaging 24 points per game, with 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks. As well as a season-high game with 27 points against the reigning NBA Champion, the Golden State Warriors. However, LeBron James thinks Davis' current situation isn't his lower back, it's a whole different issue.

Lakers News: LeBron James gets real on Anthony Davis' injury situation

Anthony Davis was listed out for the fifth game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season for the Los Angeles Lakers. In that game, the Lakers loss to the Minessota Timberwolves, in which LeBron James played 37 minutes, and registered 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. Despite LeBron's performance, the Lakers couldn't avoid to lose this game as well, and currently the Lakers are the only team in this season's NBA to have a winless record.

According to ESPN Reporter Dave McMenamin, after the game, LeBron James was asked about the current situation with Anthony Davis not being available to play again. "I'm actually not mad with how we played tonight," he said. "Our energy was in the right direction, which I'm happy about. And I think it's important obviously to get AD back and get guys healthy, getting us -- get things going. But until then, nobody's going to feel sorry for us. We got to find a way to compete and get a win."

"He has to do what's best for his body," James said of Davis. "He has to do what's best for his body and his mind. If his mind is gone, then everything else will fall to the wayside. So he has to trust himself. Yes, he wants to play every game. Yes, he wants to be out there for our team. But he's had a lot of bumps and bruises over the last few years, so he has to trust himself, trust his staff and not put his body in harm's way."