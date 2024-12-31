Lakers News: LeBron James shares thoughts on being contenders for the NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers made key moves to improve their roster, bolstering their defense with Dorian Finney-Smith and adding depth to their bench with Shake Milton, both acquired from the Brooklyn Nets. These additions sparked optimism among fans, fueling hopes that the team could finally turn a corner and climb the standings to establish themselves as legitimate NBA title contenders. LeBron James, however, offered a candid perspective on the team’s prospects, sharing his honest thoughts on the situation.

“Are we at a championship level? Can we win a championship right now? No, I don’t think so. But that’s good because we have a lot more room to improve. We just added two new guys in DoeDoe (Dorian Finney-Smith) and Shake. We’ll see how we incorporate those guys, it’s going to be fun. Happy they’re there-…I don’t know if that determines if I stick around longer because it doesn’t change my career in any fashion,” stated LeBron James.

LeBron James acknowledged that the Lakers are not yet at the level of a clear NBA championship contender, noting that the team still has significant areas for improvement. However, for LeBron, this challenge serves as motivation rather than a limitation. He remains confident in the team’s untapped potential and the work that lies ahead.

The addition of Dorian Finney-Smith could be pivotal for the Lakers, addressing the defensive struggles that have plagued the team. Finney-Smith’s ability to strengthen this critical aspect is expected to play a major role in their improvement. Despite these roster moves and the team’s evolving strategy, LeBron emphasized that they will not necessarily influence his decisions regarding his future, leaving room for speculation about what lies ahead.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

LeBron James states he could extend his playing career for few more years

LeBron James’ potential retirement has been a hot topic this year as the superstar approaches his 40th birthday. While many speculate that the end of his career could be near, James insists he’s far from done.

“It won’t be because I can’t play this game at a high level. To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level probably about another, it’s weird that I might say this, but probably about another five to seven years if I wanted to…But I’m not going to do that,” states James.

LeBron’s unwavering commitment to his health and fitness has been a cornerstone of his longevity, allowing him to remain a dominant force in the league at an age when most players have long retired. This season, James is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 9 assists per game, ranking as the second-leading scorer and the top playmaker on the team. His age and experience have transformed him into an elite facilitator, elevating the performance of his teammates, particularly Anthony Davis, who is averaging 26 points per game this season. LeBron’s continued excellence defies expectations, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history.