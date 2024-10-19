Trending topics:
NBA

Lakers News: Quincy Olivari reflects on his uncertain future in the NBA

Quincy Olivari shines in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason, demonstrating his talent for the NBA.

Quincy Olivari #8 of the Xavier Musketeers celebrates after making a shot in the second half against the Seton Hall Pirates at the Cintas Center.
© Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images Quincy Olivari #8 of the Xavier Musketeers celebrates after making a shot in the second half against the Seton Hall Pirates at the Cintas Center.

By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Lakers player Quincy Olivari has showcased his talent and potential during the preseason. Despite the loss to the Golden State Warriors, Olivari stood out as one of the team’s best performers in the NBA preseason.

Olivari signed an exhibition contract with the Lakers, which means he could be cut and sent to the G League. However, his impressive performance has caught the attention of both the coaching staff and his teammates.

With his talent and determination, Olivari has the opportunity to become an important player in the NBA. His preseason performance has been promising and shows that he has what it takes to succeed.

Advertisement

Via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, Olivari shared his vision for his NBA future: “I just want a job in the NBA,” Quincy Olivari said. “… I honestly don’t know what’s next.”

Quincy Olivari #41 of the Los Angeles Lakers is guarded by De’Anthony Melton #8 and Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Quincy Olivari #41 of the Los Angeles Lakers is guarded by De’Anthony Melton #8 and Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Quincy Olivari’s future with the Lakers

Quincy Olivari’s future will depend on his performance and the needs of the Lakers. However, his talent puts him in a good position to continue growing and developing in the NBA. Olivari is inspired by players like Gabe Vincent, who made it to the NBA despite not being drafted.

NBA News: LeBron James&#039; son Bronny opens up about his impressive Lakers performance vs. Warriors

see also

NBA News: LeBron James' son Bronny opens up about his impressive Lakers performance vs. Warriors

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Is Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward the top contender for the Heisman Trophy?
College Football

NCAAF News: Is Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward the top contender for the Heisman Trophy?

NBA News: Bronny reveals message Warriors' Curry gave him after first starting game with Lakers
NBA

NBA News: Bronny reveals message Warriors' Curry gave him after first starting game with Lakers

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George brings calm as he offers important updates on knee injury
NBA

NBA News: 76ers star Paul George brings calm as he offers important updates on knee injury

Bronny James vs Patrick Mahomes: Former NBA player compares Lakers rookie and NFL superstar
NBA

Bronny James vs Patrick Mahomes: Former NBA player compares Lakers rookie and NFL superstar

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo