Lakers News: Quincy Olivari reflects on his uncertain future in the NBA

Quincy Olivari shines in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason, demonstrating his talent for the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers player Quincy Olivari has showcased his talent and potential during the preseason. Despite the loss to the Golden State Warriors, Olivari stood out as one of the team’s best performers in the NBA preseason.

Olivari signed an exhibition contract with the Lakers, which means he could be cut and sent to the G League. However, his impressive performance has caught the attention of both the coaching staff and his teammates.

With his talent and determination, Olivari has the opportunity to become an important player in the NBA. His preseason performance has been promising and shows that he has what it takes to succeed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, Olivari shared his vision for his NBA future: “I just want a job in the NBA,” Quincy Olivari said. “… I honestly don’t know what’s next.”

Quincy Olivari #41 of the Los Angeles Lakers is guarded by De’Anthony Melton #8 and Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Quincy Olivari’s future with the Lakers

Quincy Olivari’s future will depend on his performance and the needs of the Lakers. However, his talent puts him in a good position to continue growing and developing in the NBA. Olivari is inspired by players like Gabe Vincent, who made it to the NBA despite not being drafted.

Advertisement