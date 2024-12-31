The New York Jets are set to undergo a significant rebuild in 2025. Now, as the AFC East team searches for a new head coach, a highly sought-after candidate has become available to guide Aaron Rodgers next season.

Last year, the Jets went all out to acquire Aaron Rodgers. Not only did they have to persuade the Packers to part ways with their star quarterback, but they also focused on creating an appealing environment for Rodgers in New York.

To achieve this, the team’s front office signed multiple players requested by Rodgers. However, it seems they overlooked one of the most critical components of a team: a strong and effective head coach.

High-profile coach becomes available for the Jets to sign

In 2023, Robert Saleh worked with the Jets’ front office to address the team’s struggles. As part of his plan, he advocated for bringing in an experienced quarterback, which led to Aaron Rodgers joining the roster.

At the same time, the Packers were ready to move on from Rodgers after years of internal tension. They found a willing trade partner in the Jets, who were desperate for a quarterback capable of transforming their fortunes.

Despite the high hopes, Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets has been underwhelming, and the team’s season fell apart. However, it was head coach Robert Saleh, not Rodgers, who was let go after a disastrous campaign.

The Jets fired Saleh midseason and are now in search of his replacement. A high-profile candidate has recently become available, and the Jets are expected to pursue him for the role.

Mike Vrabel, former HC of the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Vrabel, who just wrapped up his consulting stint with the Cleveland Browns, is now free to explore head coaching opportunities. The Jets are among the teams rumored to be in talks with him in the coming weeks.

Who is Mike Vrabel?

Mike Vrabel is a former NFL linebacker who played for the Steelers, Patriots, and Chiefs. A three-time Super Bowl champion with New England, he retired in 2011 after a successful playing career.

Vrabel transitioned to coaching as the defensive coordinator for the Texans in 2017. He then became the head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2018, leading the team to a respectable 54-45 record over six seasons.

