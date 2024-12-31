The NHL‘s Winter Classic is arguably the most highly anticipated matchup of the season, second only to the Stanley Cup Final. While fans are thrilled about this year’s showdown between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, they’re also eager to learn where next season’s Winter Classic will take place. Commissioner Gary Bettman added to the suspense with a cryptic hint about the location of the iconic outdoor game.

While the Blackhawks play in the franchise’s seventh outdoor game, the most by any organization in the league, it seems next season’s Winter Classic will feature debuting sides in an unexpected venue.

This year’s Winter Classic has been the first ever to take place on New Year’s Eve. The past fifteen have either been on New Year’s Day or January 2nd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While being interviewed prior to puckdrop at Wrigley Field, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman issued a suspenseful statement on the historic’s game upcoming location.“It’s gonna be unusual, it’s gonna be unique. Some people think that we have lost our minds,” League Commissioner Gary Bettman stated.

Press conference with the commissioner of the National Hockey League, Gary Bettman in the Globe on Friday in connection with the NHL meetings between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabers.

Advertisement

Battle of Florida Winter Classic?

Following the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers‘ massive growth in the southern market, and along with their immense success in recent years, it’s been rumoured the NHL might give the two Florida sides the nod for an outdoor matchup.

Advertisement

see also Ranking all 32 NHL teams by social media popularity: Who has the most followers?

However, the obvious climatic challenges of maintaining an ice rink in Florida—where winter holds a completely different meaning—have always tempered speculation. Recently, though, these rumors have gained traction, with reports suggesting the league might consider hosting the Winter Classic at LoanDepot Park in Miami or Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Advertisement

The latter was significantly impacted by Hurricane Milton, making the Miami Marlins’ home a logical choice to host the 2025 Winter Classic. Following Bettman’s statement, rumors have become reality, and it appears the league is embracing the concept of a warmer, ‘Tropical Winter Classic’ for next season.

Bettman said the official announcement is expected for next week, and thus the utopic Battle of Florida between the Panthers and Lightning, could become a reality and take place outside in the elements on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Florida.

Ice concerns

Building and mantaining an ice rink in Florida is no easy task. The NHL has surely learned its lesson following the disastrous 2021 Outdoor Games at Lake Tahoe, where the game took place during the day and the ice melted due to the sun, leading to a multi-hour delay.

Advertisement

see also Anders Sorensen issues strong reminder to Connor Bedard, rest of the Blackhawks about Winter Classic

If the league is serious about hosting the Winter Classic in Florida, they must be confident in their ability to pull it off. In January 2014, an outdoor Stadium Series matchup was successfully held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. While Florida’s temperatures are even higher than California’s, the NHL can look to that event as a source of encouragement.