Once again, Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham looked out of sorts against the Denver Nuggets, and he made a worrisome admission about Nikola Jokic.

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t learn anything from last year. They were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, and they’re walking the same path this time.

Mike Malone has outcoached Darvin Ham over and over. They’ve beaten them ten consecutive times dating back to last season, regardless of how well LeBron James and Anthony Davis play.

Nikola Jokic is currently the best player on Earth. And even though Coach Ham claimed the Lakers still had some more adjustments left for him, it seems like he’s run out of ideas, as he recently admitted that he just doesn’t know what to do to stop him.

Darvin Ham Admits He Doesnt’ Know What To Do To Stop Nikola Jokic

“He’s become extremely efficient, like when he’s manning their offense, he knows how to kill you in a variety of different ways,” Ham said. “Just gotta put constant pressure on him and that doesn’t seem to bother him either. Taller than everybody. Wingspan, skillset. It’s like s**t, I don’t know what to do.”

Of course, there should be no shame in not being able to stop the best player in the game. To be fair, no one seems to know what to do about him. However, perhaps going on the record to say it won’t be good for team morale:

“You just got to go out there and try to be as disciplined as possible, aggressive and consistent, and have a next-play mentality, man,” Ham added. “You can’t get disappointed, you can’t get discouraged. Kid’s a generational type player and so you just got to keep swinging, keep bobbing, weaving, and swinging.”

Truth be told, that sounds like someone who’s already given up, and it would be hard to justify him holding onto his job after losing twice to the same team in then playoffs.