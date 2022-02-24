Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers face each other on Friday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Los Angeles Lakers will lock horns with their arch-rivals Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 230th regular-season game. No surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in precisely 150 direct duels to this day, while the Los Angeles Clippers have celebrated a triumph in 79 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 3, 2022, and it ended in a close-call 111-110 win for the Clippers at home in Los Angeles. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have lost three times, winning twice (WLLLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Los Angeles Clippers have won three times in their last five matches (LWWLW).

The Lakers currently sit in ninth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.466. While the Clippers are placed above them, in eighth place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.492. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 30, 1970, and it ended in a 104-90 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, to be played on Friday, at the Crypto.com Arena, will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predictions And Odds

Interestingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Los Angeles Lakers will win this game tightly. Right now, they're favored by 1 point, while the game total is set at 223.5 points.

BetMGM Handicap Lakers -1 Total o/u 223.5

