The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a thrilling series in the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. Though they hold a 3-2 lead, the health of Anthony Davis might derail their championship hopes.

Davis had to leave early Game 5 with almost eight minutes left in the fourth quarter after he was hit in the head by Kevon Looney. In a shocking image, the star of the Lakers went to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Of course, the greatest fear for LeBron James and his teammates is the possibility of Anthony Davis entering the concussion protocol. Read here to check out if he will be available for Game 6 at Los Angeles.

Will Anthony Davis play today against the Warriors?

Anthony Davis didn’t enter the concussion protocol and that’s great news for the Lakers. At this moment, he is a game-time decision but head coach Darvin Ham is very optimistic.

“He’s feeling great. Our medical staff gave us a great update. He isn’t showing any signs of anything (concussion). He is the centerpiece of what we’re trying to do on both sides of the ball and just for us in general for our success rate. So that was great, great news.”

If Anthony Davis didn’t suffer a concussion, it’s almost guaranteed he’ll play in a decisive matchup at home against the Golden State Warriors. Davis has been sensational averaging almost 23 points and 13 rebounds per game in the series.