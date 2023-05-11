Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face each other again on Friday at Crypto.com Arena for Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Conference Semifinals. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Game 6

Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will play again at Crypto.com Arena in Philadelphia in Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference Semifinals. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA Playoffs game in the US.

This will be their 41st playoff game. The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 27 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 13 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on May 10, 2023, and it ended in a 121-106 win for the Warriors at home in Game 5 lowering Lakers' lead to 3-2. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 6.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The 2023 NBA Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will be played on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

The sixth match to be played between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.