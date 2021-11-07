LaMelo and Lonzo Ball’s father LaVar Ball still says that he could beat Michael Jordan if they were to play 1-on-1. Check out what he said.

Every now and then, someone puts a microphone in front of LaVar Ball and the result is… something. He’s become one of the most infamous and hilarious figures around the NBA, even before his sons Lonzo and LaMelo made it to the league.

The Ball patriarch has had his fair share of dubious remarks throughout the years. His overstatements about his sons made a lot of people doubt their talents, although they’ve done a great job of shutting down those narratives.

But LaVar’s delusional comments aren’t going anywhere, it’s just that people aren’t paying him attention anymore. Gladly for tabloids and those who enjoy a good laugh, 95.7 The GAME called him in to do an interview and we got to hear about him again.

LaVar Ball Is Still Convinced He Could Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1

This time, LaVar addressed his infamous comments on him being able to beat both LeBron James and Michael Jordan in a 1-on-1 game. Unsurprisingly, he still thinks he could pull it off with ease:

“There’s no way he can beat me one-on-one. I was 6-foot-6, 270 [pounds] and benching 500 pounds. One-on-one? You’re going to need some help... I don’t care if you’re George Washington or Jesus, you can’t beat me one-on-one,” the Ball patriarch said.

That’s something I’d pay to watch, for sure. The funniest part about LaVar’s remarks is the fact that he averaged a whopping 2.2 points per game during his tenure at Washington State University before his failed attempt to become an NFL player.

Some will call him crazy, some will say he’s a marketing genius. Maybe he’s something in-between. The truth is that he’d do anything for his sons and that having two of them in the best basketball league in the world means he may have done something right.