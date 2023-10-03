The Los Angeles Lakers were swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets. However, everybody forgot about that as soon as LeBron James held his press conference.

The 38-year-old veteran hinted at walking away from the game for the first time in his career. Needless to say, that shifted all the attention and narratives away from the sweep.

James later confirmed that he wouldn’t leave the NBA for the foreseeable future. Still, he’s not getting any younger, and he recently acknowledged that the end could be near.

LeBron James Talks About Retirement

“I don’t know [if this is his final season],” LeBron said. “I don’t know. Nah I can’t [expand on that] because I don’t know. I’m happy right now, I’m excited. Looking forward to tomorrow and getting the training camp going. But I don’t know what the end of this road look like or at the end of the season. I have no idea.”

LeBron doesn’t have anything else to prove at this point in his career anymore. He could win another ring or another Olympic gold medal, and that wouldn’t do a lot to change his status.

James has been at the top of the game for two decades straight, and even his biggest haters will miss him when he’s no longer in the league, whether that’s in one, five, or ten years.