Rich Paul made a shocking move to guarantee Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. A mission to fulfill the dream of LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers had the best draft possible to help LeBron James. First, with the No.17 pick, they got Dalton Knecht from the Tennessee Volunteers. Then, to fulfill the King’s dream, Bronny James was selected in the second round.

However, during recent weeks there were many rumors about the future of Bronny. For example, a report from Marc Stein pointed out that the Phoenix Suns had real interest in the USC prospect.

Of course, as part of social media madness, some fans and even sports analysts suggested that the Boston Celtics should draft Bronny to force a shocking trade in the NBA. It was a crazy proposal: Bronny for Austin Reaves. The story was just out of control.

Rich Paul threatened teams during 2024 NBA Draft about Bronny James

So, in all this chaos around Bronny James, Bob Myers of ESPN took everything to another level when he reported during the 2024 Draft live broadcast that Rich Paul, LeBron James’ agent, had a plan to guarantee the King’s wishes.

“Right now, Rich Paul is calling teams to tell them: ‘Don’t take Bronny James.’ He’s telling them: ‘Do not take him.’ He is saying: ‘Don’t take him. If you take him, he is going to Australia.’ So, he has a plan and he has a place.”

As a consequence, when the No.55 pick arrived, it was no surprise that Bronny James was available. As it happened with Eli Manning in the NFL, forcing his way to the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Lakers were going to get Bronny. No doubt about it.