For years, LeBron James has been lauded not only as one of the best players in NBA history, but also as one of the best leaders of men. However, that has also been a subject of debate.

Some argue that he makes his teammates better, while others point out the fact that their numbers usually take a dip. Also, he’s been known for getting multiple teammates traded throughout the years.

With that in mind, former Lakers big man Thomas Bryant, who was eventually traded to the Denver Nuggets, compared his leadership to Nikola Jokic’s, and he liked the Serbian’s better.

Former Lakers Big Man Says Nikola Jokic Is A Better Leader Than LeBron James

“(They are) very different because Bron will talk to you, like you’ll see his IQ pop out of nowhere, but Jokic is a very big leader by example,” Bryant told Playmaker. “He’s very quiet. Like he’ll talk to you and everything.“

Bryant stated that Jokic isn’t the kind of guy who’ll tell everybody else what to do or how to do their jobs. Instead, he’s going to lead by example and make sure to put everyone in a position to succeed:

“Like, he’s a great guy, but he’s not going out just saying like, ‘Hey, you gotta do this, you gotta do that, gotta do that and everything. Like, no, he’s a leader by example,” Bryant continued. “And he has trust in all of his teammates. Like a person that’s as skilled as him and he’s very open about it, like, I don’t care if I have 10 turnovers. I’m gonna still make the right play.”

Jokic Trusts His Teammates

Bryant gave Jokic a lot of credit for the way he continues to trust his teammates despite clearly being the best player on the team. He’ll make sure to get everybody some touches:

“And just hearing something like that, it’s just like, ‘Damn’. So your best player on your team, it doesn’t matter if he turned the ball over or anything. I’m gonna still pass it to you to make sure you get the right shot or it’s the open shot.’ So it’s like, that’s really something right there,” he added.

At the end of the day, it’s fair and valid to have different leadership styles, and anybody’s entitled to their own opinion and preference. What’s undeniable as that they’re both two of the greatest players to ever do it.