LeBron James isn’t known just for his love for basketball. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is also quite a successful businessman, and as such, he’s always looking to get his hands on new opportunities.

The 21-year NBA veteran recently joined the short list of billionaire athletes, but that doesn’t mean he’s satisfied yet, and he’s going to keep making a strong push in new ventures.

This time, the four-time NBA champion has teamed up again with Fenway Sports Group, including Hip-Hop superstar Drake to join forces and invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour.

LeBron James And Drake Invest In The PGA Tour

“Just over a month ago, a group of financiers and sports team owners, led by Fenway Sports Group, said it would invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour, a watershed deal that gave players equity in the league as it fends off competition from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf,” Andrew Ross Sorkin, Ravi Mattu, Bernhard Warner, Sarah Kessler, Michael J. de la Merced, Lauren Hirsch and Ephrat Livni of the New York Times reported.

“What wasn’t reported then was that several powerful people in sports, music and entertainment had also invested personally. Two names are likely to draw attention: LeBron James, the superstar basketball player, and Drake, the rapper,” continued the report.

Notably, this isn’t the first time that these two legends have teamed up to make some money. Not so long ago, they joined Naomi Osaka to invest in a technology firm.

James has defied Father Time and continues to prove that he could still have plenty left in the tank and won’t be walking away from the game any time soon. Needless to say, he’ll be set for life when he finally decides to leave the court and focus on the next chapter of his career.