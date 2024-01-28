LeBron James and Stephen Curry delivered another epic performance on Saturday night. The Los Angeles Lakers won 145-144 over the Golden State Warriors in double overtime.

James was sensational with a triple-double: 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 asissts. Meanwhile, Curry scored 46 points and almost had the victory thanks to an impressive three-pointer with only 4.7 seconds on the clock in the second overtime.

However, LeBron James answered with two free throws to secure the win on the road. After the game, the King was asked about another chapter in one of the greatest rivalries of all time in the NBA.

“Steph keeps me young too (laughs). We are the older guys in the league, but it was fun today. It’s something that you will truly take all in when you’re done playing. To watch with your grandkids and say that I played against one of the best players to ever play this game.”

LeBron James had a special moment with Stephen Curry

This game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors was the first ever which went to overtime during the incredible rivalry of LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

“After the game, Steph came to me and said, ‘How does it keep getting better?’ You know, how do we keep getting better. I think it’s just a true testament to us putting the work. Being true to the game and the game just continues to give back to us.”

LeBron James got another record against the Warriors

Furthermore, LeBron James became only the player in Lakers’ history with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game. The other two are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Elgin Baylor.

“You just try to continue to make plays. We made runs, he made runs. It’s been a treat to go against one of the greatest to ever play this game. For us to continue to push each other at this stage of our careers. You don’t take it for granted because you don’t know how many times you’re actually going to get to be on the same floor.”