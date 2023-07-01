LeBron James is 38-years old and needs help in his quest to a fifth NBA championship. That’s why the Los Angeles Lakers are making big moves in free agency, especially to avoid any hesitation by the King toward retirement.

After the playoffs, LeBron sent a worrying message for the front office. “We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

Now, the Lakers won’t take any chances as LeBron James is the key piece of the franchise. After signing names like Gave Austin and extending Rui Hachimura with D’Angelo Russell, the last missing piece was Austin Reaves.

Austin Reaves gets big contract extension with Lakers

The Lakers will give Austin Reaves a max four-year, $56 million contract extension. He was a restricted free agent, but now he’s locked to remain at Los Angeles.

Reaves proved to be a sensational asset during the second half of the season and in the playoffs. He is only 25-years old and the future is promising as a crucial role player.

Austin Reaves played college basketball for the Wichita State Shockers and then transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners. In 2021, he was eligible in the NBA Draft, but no team took him. Then, the Los Angeles Lakers signed him.

A few years later, thanks to his extraordinary performances in the 2022-2023 season, Reaves finally gets the paycheck he deserves. In the last stage of LeBron James’ career, the Lakers seemed ready for a championship run.