The Los Angeles Lakers have been through a bit of a rollercoaster this season. They could either look like a potential NBA champion or like a non-playoff team, and you never know what version of them you’re going to get.

While Darvin Ham’s coaching has drawn plenty of criticism and could have plenty to do with their struggles, it’s also fair to say that they haven’t been healthy for most of the season.

Considering that, this team could be at its best in the final stretch of the season, as Jesse Cinquini of Lakers Daily reports that both Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are inching closer to a return.

The Lakers Will Get Jarred Vanderbilt And Gabe Vincent Back

Vanderbilt’s defensive versatility would be a massive boost for this team. He can guard one through five, and he’s a low-maintenance guy who can find his spots on offense:

“Across 29 appearances and just six starts for the Lakers in the 2023-24 regular season, the 24-year-old is averaging 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 51.8 percent from the floor and 29.6 percent from deep. He has built a reputation for being one of the better wing defenders in the league today,“ wrote Cinquini.

As for Vincent, he’s barely been able to play and hasn’t been very efficient, but he showed what he was capable of as a playmaker and a scorer in the playoffs with the Miami Heat last season:

“Vincent has logged just five games so far in his first season with the storied Lakers franchise and is averaging 5.4 points, 1.0 rebound and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field,” added the report.

At the end of the day, the Lakers might not have the deepest or most talented roster in the game, and they could definitely use a better coach. But they’re fresh off a trip to the Western Conference Finals, and they could be very dangerous if they get healthy for the final stretch of the season.