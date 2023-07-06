LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history. After four championships, the legend won’t opt for retirement just yet as he’s ready to come back with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2023-2024 season.

Following a crushing loss against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, the King appeared uncertain about his future. However, thanks to the moves made by his team during free agency, there’s still one more season in him.

That’s why, LeBron James has attracted thousands of fans to a new project which premiered on Peacock.

LeBron James story is the most-watched film on Peacock

According to a report from Deadline, Shooting Stars, the film which reviews the origin story of LeBron James has been a massive hit on Peacock. The film was directed by Chris Robinson and the screenplay was based on the book of the same name written by Buzz Bissinger and James.

It’s an amazing journey with LeBron James and four of his childhood friends at Akron who are trying to become the best possible team in Ohio. After that, LeBron went all the way as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The piece has become Peacock’s most-watched original film after the first four weeks of availability. It was released on June 2 and, at least every weekend, it has remained on top of the list. Another amazing achievement for LeBron James.