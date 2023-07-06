LeBron James shocked the Los Angeles Lakers when he hinted at the possibility of retirement after being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets. The star is 38-years old and no one knew for sure what would be his final decision.

However, thanks to the latest moves made by the Lakers in free agency, the King seems convinced to play one more year. Los Angeles will be a contender with names such as Anthony Davis, Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell or Cam Reddish.

However, there are not many seasons left in the tank for LeBron James. That’s why a recent appearance which went viral on social media might have hinted what’s next for a legend in the NBA.

LeBron James could be a future head coach

Though there hasn’t been an official confirmation yet, LeBron James will return to play with the Lakers at least during the 2023-2024 season. After that, his son Bronny might be a key factor.

During the last playoffs, James was asked about the possibility of playing with Bronny who just committed to USC. “I’ve done what I had to do in this league and my son is gonna take his journey. We’re gonna support him whatever he decides to do. Just because that’s my aspiration and my goal (to play with him), it doesn’t mean it’s his. My job is to support my son whatever he wants to do.”

If LeBron chooses retirement in 2024, an Instagram story posted by the star has intrigued thousands of fans. He appeared as head coach of the SFG team where his son Bryce plays.

Though they lost against the Florida Rebels in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, many people wondered if this could be the first step on the bench for the King. He seemed really excited posting many images as coach in the event. By the way, he had Rajon Rondo as an assistant.