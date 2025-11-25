Rockets star Kevin Durant selects All-Time dream starting five, omits Michael Jordan

Imagine the opportunity to select your all-time dream starting five, with the caveat that you’re also part of the lineup, and rather than opting for the universally acclaimed greats like Michael Jordan, you choose other top-tier players. That’s precisely what Houston Rockets‘ standout Kevin Durant did in a playful moment with teammate Amen Thompson while engaging in NBA 2K26 on Boardroom’s platform.

“I’m going with Shai, me, Wemby [Victor Wembanyama], Kevin Garnett, and Klay Thompson,” Durant revealed during the gaming session, sparking considerable conversation among fans. His omission of icons like Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant, who are typically mainstays in such fantasy scenarios, provided ample fodder for debate.

Reactions poured in, with comments such as, “Oh come on, having Klay in any all-time starting five is absurd,” and “Klay over MJ? Are we in bonus content territory now?” Fans expressed disagreement with Durant’s selections, particularly questioning the choice of Thompson in light of his recent performances with the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant is no stranger to igniting discussions on social media with his candid remarks. Known for his willingness to stir conversation, he consistently shares his genuine opinions, regardless of the potential backlash or controversy they might elicit.

Durant's pre-game ritual anecdote

Among Durant’s well-documented traits is his love for gaming. He recounted a memorable night when he played 100 NBA2K games before suiting up for a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder the following day.

“By the time I was 50 games deep, it was around midnight. I thought, ‘I’ve got a game tomorrow,’ but there I was, still playing until 3 a.m.,“ Durant shared with Thompson during their Boardroom gaming session.

Durant was absent from the Houston Rockets’ last outing against the Phoenix Suns due to personal reasons, leaving fans eager for his return against Phoenix. His focus now shifts to upcoming challenges with the Rockets as they aim to maintain momentum and secure their path to NBA championship contention this season.

