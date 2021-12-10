Once again, LeBron James proved to be a basketball savant and showed off his photographic memory by describing all mistakes he made vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble right now. It's been nearly two months since the NBA season started and Frank Vogel's team can't seem to shake off the rust and find any kind of rhythm.

Lack of effort, a questionable fit, injuries, defensive inconsistency, and careless basketball have doomed the Lakers to mediocrity through the first third of the season. More worryingly, they don't seem to know how to fix it.

Even LeBron James has struggled to keep the ball alive this season, turning the ball over five times in the first half alone during their humiliating loss to the Grizzlies. At least, he kept perfect track of every single one of them.

LeBron James Shows Off His Photographic Memory By Describing Every Mistake He Made Vs. Grizzlies

The King showed off his incredible photographic memory again after the game, describing all his turnovers from the first half of the game. Then, he pat himself in the back by talking about how he didn't turn the ball over in the second half:

“Two of my turnovers were passes that I make all throughout the year," LeBron told the media. "Over-the-top passes, one to AD threw it short. One was to Melo, threw it short. Tried two cross-court passes to my shooters, got deflected. Then one of them was a swing pass to Russ that got picked off, a pick-six. All of them controlled, all of them terrible. All in the first half, and I knew that. I had zero in the second half, so I made that adjustment.”

LeBron Says Turnovers Are The Lakers' Achilles Heel

“Tonight, turnovers killed us,” James added. “We’ve been doing a hell of a job over the last seven games averaging only 12.5 turnovers, but tonight we had 22 for 27 points. That’s been our Achilles heel before the last seven games and tonight it bit us in the bud.”

The Lakers are sitting at a mediocre 13-13 record, which is good for the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Moreover, they rank 28th in the league with 15.4 turnovers per game, and that's not gonna cut it if they want to make it out of the West.