Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant shared her concerns regarding the photos of her late husband's helicopter crash. Check out what she said about that.

It's been nearly two years since Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. But even though the NBA legend has been gone for some time, that fatal accident is still all over the news.

Kobe's widow Vanessa filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County over leaked photos of the crash site, claiming that dozens of firefighters shared the pictures of her husband and daughter's remains with friends and family.

The original pics were wiped but there's no way to control what happened with all the copies. Now, according to a recent court filing, the widow lives in fear of watching her family's photos go viral.

Vanessa Bryants Fears Someone Will Leak Kobe And Gianna's Remains Photos

“These deputies and firefighters took the worst thing that has ever happened to me — the worst thing that could happen to any mother or spouse — and made it worse,” Bryant wrote on the filing, as reported by the New York Post.

"The court filing reportedly alleged that close-up pictures of Kobe and Gianna’s remains were shared to 'at least 28 LASD devices and by at least a dozen firefighters,' some of whom flaunted 'the photos in a bar while pantomiming dismemberment and showing off the photos over cocktails at an awards gala,'" the report added.

“I will never be able to shake the anguish from knowing that the officials who are supposed to keep us safe treated Kobe and Gianna with such callous disrespect,” Bryant added. “For the rest of my life, one of two things will happen: either close-up photos of my husband’s and daughter’s bodies will go viral online, or I will continue to live in fear of that happening.”

Hopefully, this will never be the case.