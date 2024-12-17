Bronny James’ journey to becoming a professional NBA player has been under the spotlight, as the son of one of basketball’s all-time greats, LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers opted to place Bronny with their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, to focus on his development — a strategy that’s starting to show results.

Recently, Bronny turned heads with a career-high 30-point performance against the Valley Suns, signaling clear progress in his game. Now, per reports from Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin, Bronny is expected to compete in the G-League Winter Showcase. “The Lakers’ front office and James’ agents at Klutch Sports partnered on the plan to have the guard head to Orlando as another step in his development,” reported ESPN.

The G-League Winter Showcase is set to take place in Orlando from December 19 to December 22. It’s one of the premier events on the G-League calendar, with scouts from all 30 NBA teams in attendance — a major opportunity for young talent to make an impression.

In his five appearances for South Bay Lakers this season, James is averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 37.7% from the field. The Lakers’ decision to allow Bronny to play road games — instead of limiting him to home contests — has proven to be crucial for his growth and additional playing time.

Bronny James drives against Portland Trail Blazers Jabari Walker during an NBA regular season game. (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

JJ Redick on Bronny’s improvement

Lakers head coach JJ Redick has taken note of Bronny’s steady progress in the G-League, particularly on the defensive end. “I think where I’ve seen [his progress] on court in the G League, I think some decision-making with the basketball, being on ball and making good decisions both as a scorer and as a playmaker,” Redick said following Tuesday’s practice. “Continuing to see the flashes defensively of what we’re really excited about.”

LeBron James’ motivational message to Bronny

As both a proud father and an NBA icon, LeBron James remains a mentor and guiding figure for Bronny during his G-League stint. The Lakers superstar offered words of encouragement to his son as he navigates this next chapter.

“Just keep stacking the days, keep putting in the work,” LeBron said, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. “The work always prevails at the end of the day. It’s just great to see him getting back into the flow, getting back to his game, getting back to him just playing free and going out and just playing the game that he loves and knows how to play. I loved his aggressiveness.”

