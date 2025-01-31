Legend Tim Hardaway believes Draymond Green is the missing piece for LeBron and Wade’s Heat to win three titles

Former Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway recently revealed that the Heat missed a golden opportunity by failing to draft Draymond Green in the 2012 NBA Draft. Hardaway firmly believes that Green would have been the missing piece for Miami, propelling them to a three-peat alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh from 2012 to 2014.

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Hardaway, who once worked as a scout for the Heat, shared that he urged team president Pat Riley to select Green with the 27th overall pick. He believed Green’s gritty playstyle and defensive prowess perfectly aligned with Miami’s culture and identity.

“We could have won three in a row. I’m talking about LeBron, D-Wade, and Chris Bosh,” Hardaway said confidently. “I felt comfortable with you [Green] coming in and doing what you’re supposed to do because you were the type of Heat player we needed.”

Miami’s draft gamble backfires

Instead, the Heat selected Arnett Moultrie, a pick that was soon traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Moultrie’s NBA career never materialized, playing only 59 games over two seasons with the Sixers and averaging 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Hardaway is convinced Miami‘s fortunes could have been much different had they listened to his advice.

Andre Iguodala #9, Draymond Green #23, Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors pose for a photo after defeating the Boston Celtics

Draymond Green’s championship rise in Golden State

Green‘s journey with the Golden State Warriors embodies resilience and championship pedigree. Selected 35th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, Green initially faced skepticism about his role in the league. However, his relentless work ethic and versatility quickly earned him a crucial role in Golden State’s rotation. His defensive prowess, playmaking, and leadership made him an indispensable part of the Warriors’ championship core.

Under Steve Kerr’s guidance, Green helped the Warriors win three NBA championships (2015, 2017, and 2018). His chemistry with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, combined with his defensive dominance, solidified Golden State as a dynasty. Green was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, cementing his place among the league’s elite defenders.

Even as injuries and roster changes challenged the Warriors in recent years, Green’s leadership remained pivotal in their 2022 championship resurgence. Off the court, his voice continues to be a respected presence, offering sharp insights on the game and advocating for players’ rights—a testament to his evolution as both a player and a leader.