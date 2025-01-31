LeBron James’ performance vs Wizards was superb for a specific reason, says Lakers coach JJ Redick

Thursday night at Capital One Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak with an impressive 134-96 win over the Washington Wizards, improving their position in the NBA‘s Western Conference standings. LeBron James played a crucial role in the victory, and head coach JJ Redick was quick to praise the veteran forward’s contributions.

“He was awesome. He was aggressive, he talked,” Redick said of James during the postgame press conference in Washington. “Just his willingness to trust his teammates and create for others and himself was amazing.”

With the Los Angeles Lakers facing the absence of Anthony Davis due to injury, LeBron James stepped up to lead the team. In just 27 minutes of play, he finished as the game’s top scorer with 24 points and led the team in assists with 11. Additionally, he contributed 3 rebounds, capping off a stellar all-around performance.

“Don’t overlook the fact that he’s 40 years old in year 22 with every accolade under the sun,” Redick remarked, emphasizing that it’s rare for a player of James’ status to find motivation in such circumstances. “He comes out on a Thursday night, in a non-nationally televised game against a team that’s really struggling, and he’s the tone-setter.”

Finally, JJ highlighted James’ enduring competitive energy, which allows him to maintain a high level of intensity even in games that might seem less demanding. “That competitive stamina is impressive,” Redick added.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick.

LeBron James is on a mission

As Redick mentioned, LeBron James has already achieved everything possible in basketball during his two-decade-plus career. However, it seems the future Hall of Famer remains determined to add more to his legacy—specifically, by securing his fifth NBA championship and his second with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This drive is evident in James’ performance this season. He has played in 43 of the Lakers’ 46 games so far, a notable achievement, particularly considering it ranks second only to teammates Dalton Knecht and Max Christie. Additionally, LeBron leads the Lakers in assists (9.0 per game), while only Anthony Davis surpasses him in minutes, points, and rebounds.

JJ Redick praises Lakers’ performance

Beyond LeBron James, head coach JJ Redick was pleased with the overall performance of the Los Angeles Lakers in their win over the Wizards. “I asked the guys to play with an edge… I thought they did,” he acknowledged at the postgame press conference. “We were the instigators. I like that we were angry tonight. We played angry.”

With seven victories in their last 10 games, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be hitting their stride. The team has now climbed to fifth place in the Western Conference and will face a challenging stretch ahead. This Saturday, they will visit the New York Knicks before returning home to face the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors.