Trending topics:
NBA

LeBron James’ performance vs Wizards was superb for a specific reason, says Lakers coach JJ Redick

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a dominant victory over the Washington Wizards, with LeBron James delivering a standout performance. Coach JJ Redick highlighted one key factor that makes James' play in his 22nd NBA season even more remarkable.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

LeBron James (23) during the Los Angeles Lakers game versus the Toronto Raptors.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireLeBron James (23) during the Los Angeles Lakers game versus the Toronto Raptors.

Thursday night at Capital One Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak with an impressive 134-96 win over the Washington Wizards, improving their position in the NBA‘s Western Conference standings. LeBron James played a crucial role in the victory, and head coach JJ Redick was quick to praise the veteran forward’s contributions.

“He was awesome. He was aggressive, he talked,” Redick said of James during the postgame press conference in Washington. “Just his willingness to trust his teammates and create for others and himself was amazing.”

With the Los Angeles Lakers facing the absence of Anthony Davis due to injury, LeBron James stepped up to lead the team. In just 27 minutes of play, he finished as the game’s top scorer with 24 points and led the team in assists with 11. Additionally, he contributed 3 rebounds, capping off a stellar all-around performance.

Advertisement

“Don’t overlook the fact that he’s 40 years old in year 22 with every accolade under the sun,” Redick remarked, emphasizing that it’s rare for a player of James’ status to find motivation in such circumstances. “He comes out on a Thursday night, in a non-nationally televised game against a team that’s really struggling, and he’s the tone-setter.”

Finally, JJ highlighted James’ enduring competitive energy, which allows him to maintain a high level of intensity even in games that might seem less demanding. “That competitive stamina is impressive,” Redick added.

Advertisement
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick look on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick.

LeBron James is on a mission

As Redick mentioned, LeBron James has already achieved everything possible in basketball during his two-decade-plus career. However, it seems the future Hall of Famer remains determined to add more to his legacy—specifically, by securing his fifth NBA championship and his second with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

This drive is evident in James’ performance this season. He has played in 43 of the Lakers’ 46 games so far, a notable achievement, particularly considering it ranks second only to teammates Dalton Knecht and Max Christie. Additionally, LeBron leads the Lakers in assists (9.0 per game), while only Anthony Davis surpasses him in minutes, points, and rebounds.

JJ Redick praises Lakers’ performance

Beyond LeBron James, head coach JJ Redick was pleased with the overall performance of the Los Angeles Lakers in their win over the Wizards. “I asked the guys to play with an edge… I thought they did,” he acknowledged at the postgame press conference. “We were the instigators. I like that we were angry tonight. We played angry.”

Advertisement
NBA News: LeBron James sends honest message about Lakers teammate Anthony Davis’ injury

see also

NBA News: LeBron James sends honest message about Lakers teammate Anthony Davis’ injury

With seven victories in their last 10 games, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be hitting their stride. The team has now climbed to fifth place in the Western Conference and will face a challenging stretch ahead. This Saturday, they will visit the New York Knicks before returning home to face the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

ALSO READ

Not from Astros: Alex Bregman weighs lucrative six-year offer from mystery MLB team
MLB

Not from Astros: Alex Bregman weighs lucrative six-year offer from mystery MLB team

Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury report for Super Bowl
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs confirm Patrick Mahomes injury report for Super Bowl

Elias Pettersson makes something clear after Canucks trade J.T. Miller
NHL

Elias Pettersson makes something clear after Canucks trade J.T. Miller

MLB Rumors: Jack Flaherty’s $115 million deal could send him to Dodgers’ rival
MLB

MLB Rumors: Jack Flaherty’s $115 million deal could send him to Dodgers’ rival

Better Collective Logo