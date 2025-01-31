NBA News: Heat’s Tyler Herro reflects on his arrival in Miami after first All-Star selection

Miami Heat had high hopes that Tyler Herro’s standout season would earn him a spot in the 2024-2025 NBA All-Star Game. Despite not being a starter, his All-Star reserve selection is a significant milestone and recognition of his contributions this season.

After practice on Friday, Herro shared his thoughts on the achievement, which was announced during TNT’s pregame show. The 23-year-old guard’s name was called last during the Eastern Conference reserves announcement—a suspenseful moment for Heat fans watching live. Herro admitted it was an emotional experience.

“I mean, I figured it was gonna come down to one of the last spots,” Herro said. “I was tuned in, watching the regular pregame show like everyone else. When my name got called, it was definitely exciting and emotional. I’m really happy to be in this position.”

Reflecting on his Miami journey

Herro, now in his fifth season with the Heat, recalled his early days in Miami and how franchise leaders Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra believed he was destined to become an All-Star.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks with guard Tyler Herro during his game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“It means a lot,” Herro said. “I think back to the first moment I walked into the arena after getting drafted. We did the press conference, and Pat kind of gave the mic to Spo and said, ‘He’s gonna make me an All-Star.’”

While some thought the honor would come sooner, Herro expressed pride in his steady growth and persistence. “There were different challenges, and a lot of back-and-forths with Spo about what I needed to work on every year. I just came in and tried to get better every single day,” he added.

Strong season numbers cement selection

Herro’s All-Star nod is well-deserved. He’s currently leading the Heat with 24.1 points and 5.4 assists per game, while also averaging 5.6 rebounds. His shooting efficiency has been impressive, hitting 47.4 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three-point range.

Among his peers, Herro stands out as one of only two players in the NBA averaging at least 24 points, five assists, five rebounds, and shooting 45 percent or better from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc—the other being Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić.

Herro views the All-Star selection as just the beginning. “I think it’s just the next step, honestly,” he told ClutchPoints. “I always felt that at some point I would be an All-Star. It was just about continuing to put in the work every day, through the good and bad days. Finally, it’s paid off, but I see this as just a stepping stone in my career.”

A rare achievement for the Heat

Herro becomes just the 11th player in franchise history to earn an NBA All-Star selection. Only Bam Adebayo (three times) and Jimmy Butler (two times) have received All-Star nods from the current roster. As the Heat look to continue their playoff push, Herro’s recognition marks a proud and well-deserved moment for both him and the franchise.