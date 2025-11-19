Is Draymond Green playing for Warriors vs Heat tonight, November 19?

The Golden State Warriors (9-7) are visiting the Miami Heat (8-6) at the Kaseya Center tonight for regular season NBA action. The visiting teams arrive with several doubts about player availability, and one of those is veteran forward Draymond Green.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Warriors have listed Draymond Green as questionable (illness) for tonight’s matchup in Miami. If they cannot count on Green, it would be a significant loss for the Warriors, who will already be without Stephen Curry in the duel against the Heat.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has only missed one of the 16 games the Warriors have played this season and is a key piece in Steve Kerr’s system. Green is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists so far this season, serving as the defensive anchor for the Warriors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green recently made franchise history after the 121-113 loss to the Magic. The four-time NBA champion finished the game recording 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two blocks, which allowed him to reach 900 career blocks and become second on the Warriors’ all-time list, behind Adonal Foyle’s 1,140.

Warriors arrive in Miami short-handed

Green’s name is not the only one on the Warriors’ injury report. In addition to him, Buddy Hield (illness) is also listed as questionable, along with Jimmy Butler (right low back strain), who is still uncertain whether he will face his former team again.

Advertisement

see also Draymond Green reveals unexpected reason for altercation with fan during Warriors vs. Pelicans game

The injury news doesn’t stop there for Golden State. Stephen Curry (right ankle soreness) is joined on the sideline in Miami by other key players, as Jonathan Kuminga (bilateral knee patellar tendonitis) and Al Horford (left toe injury management) have already been ruled out.

Advertisement

The good news for the Warriors is that the Heat also have their own roster issues due to injuries. Tyler Herro remains out recovering from ankle surgery, and Bam Adebayo’s availability remains uncertain for this contest after he missed the last six games for Miami due to a toe injury.