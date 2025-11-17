Trending topics:
NBA

Draymond Green reveals unexpected reason for altercation with fan during Warriors vs. Pelicans game

Draymond Green is known for his engaging interactions with fans, and during the recent matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans, he addressed questions regarding his altercation with a spectator.

By Santiago Tovar

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors interacts with a fan.
© Sean Gardner/Getty ImagesDraymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors interacts with a fan.

Draymond Green has always been outspoken, and it’s no surprise that he hosts a podcast to speak his mind on various topics. Following the game between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans, Green took the opportunity to share his perspective on a notable encounter with a fan in the stands.

After the game, Green addressed the media concerning the incident with the fan. “He just kept calling me a woman,” Green explained to reporters. “It was a good joke at first, but he can’t keep calling me a woman.”

Initially, Green perceived the comment as a joke, but it quickly lost its humor. As the fan’s remarks intensified, the situation escalated slightly, prompting Green to confront him about the repeated comments.

“He was talking a lot at first, but when I got closer, he didn’t say much,” Green reflected on the encounter. Fortunately, the situation defused as the fan chose to refrain from further comments.

What was the fan saying to Green?

According to Green, the fan was comparing him to Angel Reese, a player in the WNBA, noting his lack of shot attempts despite collecting several rebounds. While Green didn’t initially find the comment insulting, he reiterated that repeatedly being called a woman shouldn’t be considered an insult either.

see also

Warriors’ Draymond Green makes a bold statement about what the Mavericks should not do with Cooper Flagg

A report claimed that the fan disclosed his exchange with Green, suggesting that Green’s words were not appropriate. If the situation escalates, the Warriors star could face repercussions despite his attempts to manage the issue in the media.

Despite the incident with the fan, Green and the Warriors were pleased with their victory over the Pelicans, an encouraging sign for the challenges that lie ahead in the regular season.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
