Lonzo Ball’s career has been a major disappointment thus far. Just when he was finally finding his footing in the NBA, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard suffered a major injury that has kept him on the shelf for years now.

Ball will miss the entire upcoming season as well, and ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith made some concerning comments about his potential future in the league, which led to a bit of a feud on social media.

Smith claims Ball is not healthy and may not even play professional basketball again. That’s why the Chicago Bulls star promised that he would make a comeback eventually, stating that this is all a part of the journey.

Lonzo Ball Says He’ll Play Again

“I’m going to play again,” Ball said, via The Athletic. “The outside noise doesn’t bother me. The Stephen A. thing; he has a wide platform. And, to me, I just don’t appreciate someone putting out fake news like that. Especially someone of his stature that can touch a lot of people. It’s just putting out the wrong thing. But that’s besides the point.”

“You have to realize that it’s just part of life,” Ball added. “Life is not easy. And, if you want to get the most out of it, you gotta put yourself forward, and put your best foot forward. So, for me, even when I get knocked down, you gotta get back up every time if you want to keep going. You can always quit and take the easy way out and hide and go to the side. But for me, if you want to get to a place that I want to get to, you just got to get back up, and dust off, and keep going.”

Whatever he says, things simply don’t look good for him right now. He’s missed way too much time already, and it doesn’t seem like he’s making any progress. Hopefully, we’ll be wrong about that.