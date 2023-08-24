Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball fired back at Stephen A. Smith’s report about his health. The ESPN pundit claimed that Ball couldn’t even stand from a sitting position without pain, so he recorded a video denying that report.

Smith isn’t the kind of guy who likes being contradicted. And while he’s the first to admit when he’s wrong, you have to convince him that he’s wrong first, and that’s not easy.

That’s why the often-controversial pundit doubled down on his take, calling out the Chicago Bulls star for proving his point and demonstrating that he’s not healthy at all.

Stephen A. Smith Claps Back At Lonzo Ball

“You really gon’ sit poolside on the bench and think because you getting up and sitting down, that makes you healthy?” Stephen A. said on First Take. “Does that have anything to do with running up and down the court for 30-35 minutes a night?”

“Come on bro, come on now,” he continued. “That’s all I’m gonna say. And then you got these idiotic trolls all over social media and of course, these websites, the Bleacher Reports, and others. ‘Oh, he really tore into Stephen A.'”

“Don’t you have the stats? Don’t you know how many games he has missed?” Smith asked. “Don’t let me get all up in y’all. Okay, stop the nonsense. Maybe you can get up and get down, maybe somebody exaggerated or you can stand up and sit down.”

“Bro you ain’t healthy. You’ve missed 48% of your games and you’re only four years into your career,” he continued. “And on top of it all, since you missed all of last season and 47 games the season before that– You wouldn’t make a video proclaiming you’re healthy.”

Whatever the case, the only thing that matters is that Lonzo is able to make a comeback at some point. He’s going to miss the entire next season, and it’s been a while since we last saw him on the court.