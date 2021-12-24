The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets in a special match of the 2021-22 NBA season on Christmas Day. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this exciting game.

Nothing has been going according to plan for Frank Vogel's team as the Lakers sit sixth in the Western Conference with a losing record. LeBron James has been the only one who eluded critics, but his teammates must turn up their game fast.

On the other hand, the Nets make the trip to California in a much better mood. Brooklyn is currently in control of the Eastern Conference and has James Harden back for this special game, which comes at a great timing as they come from a surprising defeat to the Orlando Magic.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Time: 8 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

No one expected the Lakers to have such a slow start to the season. When it looked like they were ready to take off, they lost four in a row to head into this game desperate for a win.

It will be a job for LeBron and Russell Westbrook given that Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks. There's still a long way to go this season, but the Lakers must improve fast if they want to be considered true contenders.

Meanwhile, the Nets won't have Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving, whose return wouldn't come before the new year, but they'll welcome back James Harden. Brooklyn leads the East and, although it lost to the Magic last time out, is doing much better than the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Results

Los Angeles Lakers: 16-17 (10-9 at home)

Brooklyn Nets: 21- 9 (11-3 on the road)

How to watch or live stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets in the US

The game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets will be broadcast in the US. Other options to watch the game: ABC and ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and Odds

The Lakers are seen as underdogs with +1 ATS and -104 moneyline at FanDuel. The Nets, meanwhile, are favorites with -1 point and -112 moneyline. The totals are offered at 226 points.

Los Angeles Lakers +1 / -104 Totals 226 Brooklyn Nets -1 / -112

