Tua Tagovailoa is looking for a lucrative contract extension from the Miami Dolphins, but it seems like both sides are not on the same page.

The Miami Dolphins currently face a significant challenge. Tua Tagovailoa, their starting quarterback, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but it appears he’s far from signing an extension with the AFC East club.

In 2020, the Dolphins used their 1st-round pick to acquire Tagovailoa. The former Alabama player was considered one of the best quarterbacks of his class, despite concerns about his multiple injuries.

Nevertheless, Tagovailoa has proven to be a reliable quarterback. The Dolphins have certainly improved since his arrival, but now they must decide whether his performance warrants a lucrative contract extension.

Report: Dolphins won’t offer Tua Tagovailoa a market-value contract extension

After four seasons together, it is time for the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa to decide their next steps. The quarterback expects a contract extension, but it appears the salary he seeks differs significantly from what the club is willing to offer.

In 2023, the Dolphins exercised the fifth-year option available in Tua’s rookie contract for 2024, indicating their intention to retain the former 5th overall pick longer-term. However, his financial demands may exceed what the club is prepared to pay.

According to ESPN, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are far from reaching an agreement on a contract extension. The player aims to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, but the team is hesitant to meet his demands.

“This is complicated,” Jeff Darlington reported on “NFL Live” this week. “I’m not saying that it won’t get done … but right now there’s five words that are looming over this contract negotiation, and they’re the words that came out of Tua’s mouth: ‘The market is the market.’ … Right now, the Dolphins are not offering the contract that is the market value, based on those other deals that were done. … We’re not to panic point just yet … (But the Dolphins) are not in the Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence ballpark.”

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, during the 2023 NFL season.

This year, several quarterbacks have signed contract extensions. Jared Goff is set to earn $53 million in the next four years, while Trevor Lawrence recently signed a huge 5-year, $275 million deal.

Why are the Dolphins not offering a contract extension to Tua Tagovailoa?

Tua Tagovailoa had his best year in the NFL so far in 2023, leading the league in passing yards with 4,624. However, his performances might not be the sole reason why the team has not yet offered him a new deal.

Over the past two years, Tagovailoa has endured multiple injuries, notably concussions. The 2023 season was the only one in which he played in its entirety. The club is cautious about committing to a huge contract extension due to concerns over his injury history.