The Golden State Warriors left a lot to be desired last season, failing to make the playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament. That’s why Steve Kerr has plenty of work to do this summer.

But so does the front office, with multiple situations to monitor this offseason. One of them has to do with Klay Thompson‘s future, with the Splash Brother running out of contract on June 30th.

That means the 34-year-old could be leaving the franchise after 11 seasons in the Bay area, but that’s not something Kerr wants to happen. Which is why the Warriors coach made it clear how important it is for him that Klay stays.

“We want Klay back desperately, I want him back desperately, and we’ll have our conversations, and he’s gotta make whatever decision he makes,” Kerr said on the Jim Rome Show. “Yeah, we really want him back, he’s Klay Thompson.”

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass during a game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on November 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Kerr wants Thompson to stay a Warrior forever

With multiple injuries that made him go under the knife more than once in the las few years, Thompson’s level has been on decline, with his production felling off a cliff last season.

His scoreless performance in the Play-In loss against the Kings seemed to reflect how far behind him are the good old days, but Kerr still wants Klay to continue with the franchise where he won everything.

“This is the way it works in the NBA and any professional sport,” Kerr said. “There’s just gonna be difficult moments. Uncomfortable moments where money is involved, contracts, you know, respect, however you wanna put it. What I do know is that Klay has been such an integral part of everything around here. Obviously, you know, multi-time champion, but even more than that just someone who has such a great connection with the Bay Area, with the franchise, with his teammates.”