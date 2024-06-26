Caleb Williams is set to make his NFL debut in the 2024 season against the Tennessee Titans, but he might not have an easy matchup in Week 1.

The Chicago Bears will have a new quarterback for the 2024 NFL season. Caleb Williams is set to make his debut against the Tennessee Titans, but the quarterback has received a strong warning from the AFC South team ahead of their matchup.

In 2023, the Bears decided to trade their 1st overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. The NFC South club traded their 2024 1st-round pick to Chicago for it, in a brilliant move by the team from Illinois.

As the Panthers finished with the worst record last year, they allowed Chicago to have this year’s 1st overall pick. With it, the Bears selected Caleb Williams, who many analysts think could be the franchise quarterback the team has been searching for a long time.

Caleb Williams receives strong warning about his NFL debut

Caleb Williams is set to change everything for the Bears. The quarterback is widely regarded as one of the best college prospects in recent years, which is why Chicago didn’t hesitate to acquire him with the 1st overall pick.

The former USC Trojans player arrives with high expectations. It will be difficult for him to find success in his rookie season, as he will have to adapt to the pro level, new teammates and coaches, and rivals.

In Week 1, Caleb Williams and the Bears will host the Tennessee Titans. Even though there’s not much rivalry between these two teams, a player from the AFC South club has sent a strong warning to the new quarterback of Chicago.

“Painted nails. I can’t wait to say that to him,” star lineman Jeffery Simmons said during a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, H/T NFL.com, referring to Caleb Williams. “Most definitely. Oh, it’s gonna be one of them games. I mean, he probably gets smack-talked by his teammates right now, but especially a game like that.

“I get it. You’ve got a first-round pick like Caleb Williams, which is a great player. Watching a couple games when he was at USC, he’s a hell of a player. But it’s a different league, and I’m excited to play him the first game.”

Caleb Williams, former quarterback of the USC Trojans

It is true that Caleb Williams will face a whole new challenge. Rookie quarterbacks selected at No. 1 are 0-14-1 in their career starts, but Williams wants to change this record with a win against the Titans on Sept. 8.

When will the Bears face the Packers in the 2024 NFL season?

The Bears are set to be one of the most viewed teams in the NFL this year. With Caleb Williams as quarterback, Chicago has become a true contender, but first they must dominate the NFC North.

The games between the Bears and the Packers are highly anticipated. As NFC North rivals, these teams will meet twice this year, with Chicago hosting Green Bay on Nov. 17. The game at Lambeau Field in Week 18 still has no scheduled date.