Los Angeles Lakers will host Cleveland Cavaliers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will play against Cleveland Cavaliers at the Crypto.com Arena in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

A duel of opposites will take place. On the one hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in second place in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 7-1. They started this season with a loss against the Toronto Raptors, and since then they have only been victories, including two against the Boston Celtics, the last runners-up in the NBA.

Very different is the situation of their rivals. The Los Angeles Lakers have, like last season, a great squad but not good performances. They got off to a 0-5 start, though they later managed to get two wins in a row. However, just when everything looked like it would start to look up, they lost to the Utah Jazz. Now they seek to recover and improve their position in the standings, where they are the second worst team in the West.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Storylines

The game between these two rivals will be the first of the two games that they will play between both teams in the season. The Cleveland Cavaliers seek to extend their winning streak and reach 8 in a row, while the Los Angeles Lakers want to return to victory after their loss to the Utah Jazz.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers to be played this Sunday, November 6 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on: NBA League Pass, SPECSN, BSOH.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is possible that the Cleveland Cavaliers will be chosen.

