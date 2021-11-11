Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will clash on Friday for the 2021/22 NBA season. Check out all the match information, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet on Friday, November 12, at 10:30 pm (ET) at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles for the 2021/22 NBA season. Here, you'll find all the match information, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers will face another tough task to start the season when they host the up-and-coming Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that's hungry to prove that they can compete at the highest level.

Neither of these teams has gotten off to the start of the season they hoped for but they have enough talent to turn things around rather sooner than later, and there's no better stage for that than the STAPLES Center.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Times By State In The U.S

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

LeBron James won't be able to suit up for the foreseeable future as he continues to nurse an abdominal injury, meaning that Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will have to do plenty of heavy lifting on both ends of the floor.

Anthony Edwards continues to break out as one of the superstars of the future, outplaying Karl-Anthony Towns as the best player in Minnesota. Now, all they need to do is find a way to win more games together.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves In The U.S

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves to be played on November 12 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles will be broadcasted in the US by Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports, and NBA League Pass.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions And Odds

As of now, oddsmakers have yet to reveal the odds for this game. However, we expect them to favor the home team.

