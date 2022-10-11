The Los Angeles Lakers will play against Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.Com Arena for a 2022 NBA Preseason game. Find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles for a 2022 NBA Preseason game. Lakers haven't risk their stars in this preseason, but they may start at home, while the Timberwolves want to build their chemistry as soon as possible. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Preseason matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying out different starting lineups throughout the preseason. In fact, the Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said his desire was to try out as many players as possible. But its clear that if they are healthy LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook will be the Lakers Big 3 for the coming season.

On the other side, the Minnesota Timberwolves probably made the trade of the summer with Rudy Gobert's signining. That's why the Big 3 composed by Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and the French center need to be as strong as possible to deliver what is expected from them.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't have a good time when they faced the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. In fact, the Lakers won just one game in four meetings between these two sides. Also, the Lakers pulled up more than 100 points in two games, but one was a 124-104 loss.

This matchup could have a special ingredient as Patrick Beverley, the new Laker, could face his former NBA team. However, in the last preseason game played at the T-Mobile Arena, neither LeBron James, Anthony Davis, or Russell Westbrook, as well as the 34-year-old guard had playing minutes.

How to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the US

The 2022 NBA Preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves to be played on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as on NBA League Pass for the US.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't revealed their favorite for this game yet, but they will most likely do so in the next few hours. As this game will be played by a mixed of young and fresh with some starters, the favorite to win the game it's still unknown.