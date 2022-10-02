Los Angeles Lakers will face Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream NBA preseason game in the US

Los Angeles Lakers will receive Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena this Monday, October 3 in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

It will be a duel between two teams that were a real disappointment last season. For one thing, the Sacramento Kings broke the record for the most consecutive seasons without making the playoffs with 16 (previously, the record was held by the Los Angeles Clippers with 15). Clearly this season they will try not to increase that number.

The Los Angeles Lakers were listed as the biggest flop in NBA history. Despite having a team made up of many stars such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they couldn't even reach the play-in, missing out on the postseason. Without a doubt, they must change a lot this year so as not to repeat what was done in 2021/2022.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

It will undoubtedly be a duel between two teams that have a lot to improve. On the Sacramento Kings side, 16 seasons without going to the playoffs is already too much, but if that number stretches to 17 that would definitely be unacceptable, even for a franchise not too used to winning.

The Lakers are a winning team by nature, so they always demand the best from their teams. something like what happened to him last season is definitely unacceptable. For this 2022/2023 a lot of changes have been made with the confidence of returning to the playoffs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings to be played this Monday, October 3 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on NBA TV and SPECSN.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are likely to be picked as favorites.

