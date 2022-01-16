Utah Jazz will face the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena this Monday, January 17. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Monday, January 17, at 10:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a losing streak of 3 consecutive losses, the last one very tough because they had the chance to beat the Nuggets, a direct rival in the search for 6th place in the Western Conference, the last one that grants a place direct in the Playoffs without having to play Play-in and yet they suffered a hard defeat 133-96. It will be necessary for the Lakers to get out of this bad moment as soon as possible.

In the case of the Jazz, they also come with a losing streak: 4 consecutive losses. That has allowed the Grizzlies to overtake them in the standings and now the Jazz are the 4th best team in the West. Obviously, with this game they will try to get out of this losing streak in order to regain 3rd place.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 17, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers will play against Utah Jazz this Monday, January 17 at 10:30 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena, will be the first between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. Without a doubt, it will be an interesting game, in which the two teams will try to break their losing streak.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz to be played this Monday, January 17, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet, ATTSN-RM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not yet revealed their favorite, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It will be difficult to choose one of the two teams, since both come in a very bad streak. On the other hand, the Lakers have a positive record (14-11) playing at home, while the Jazz are 14-6 playing on the road. Therefore, the favorites will surely be by a small margin.