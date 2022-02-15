Los Angeles Lakers will face Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena this Wednesday, February 16. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Wednesday, February 16, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Utah Jazz seem to have recovered from that losing streak a few weeks ago in which they lost 5 games in a row. They already have 6 wins and are going for the seventh against the Lakers. Their current win/loss balance is 36-21, which leaves them a bit far from the top three in the Conference, even though they maintain a good difference with the Dallas Mavericks, who are fifth.

On the Los Angeles Lakers side, based on losses, something began to happen that a couple of weeks ago seemed very far away: the tenth best placed in the standings, the Portland Trail Blazers are only 2 wins away from them (although with 3 more losses). If these poor performances continue, the Lakers may even endanger their 9th place. They must start winning as soon as possible.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers will play against Utah Jazz this Wednesday, February 16 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 18, on that occasion it was a victory for Lakers by 101-95.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz to be played this Wednesday, February 16, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California: will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet, ATTSN-RM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet chosen their favorites for this game, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. The Lakers are in need of victory and that will make them a dangerous team, however this is not enough for the Utah Jazz to not be chosen as favorites, since their performance has been clearly superior to Los Angeles’ this season.

