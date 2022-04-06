Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sounded off on the front office as the team failed to live up to the expectations. Check out what he had to say.

You didn't have to be a basketball savant to predict that the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers were a time bomb. But not even the most pessimistic fan or analyst ever thought they'd fail to make the play-in tournament.

Lakers players, coaching staff, and front office members were unbothered by criticism regarding their offseason moves. People claimed they were old, injury-prone, and not a good shooting team. They looked the other way.

Now, Anthony Davis states that injuries prevented them from being at their best, while others point the finger at coaching or Russell Westbrook's poor play. That's why Magic Johnson urged the team to stop making up excuses and have some accountability.

Magic Johnson Says Lakers Need To Stop Making Up Excuses

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"Molly Qerim: We know about the injuries. Tell me this, what went wrong for the Lakers?

Magic Johnson: That can’t be the excuse, though, Molly, because AD was out last year and we made the play-in game and we made the playoffs... Accountability is big here, and the Lakers all season have not taken accountability.

Whether that’s individual play, whether that’s on the defensive end, whether that’s playing together, Stephen A., my problem is with them making all these excuses, making excuses again. Quit making excuses! This thing did not work out, the parts did not fit.

Last but not least, it's not all on Frank Vogel... If the players don't say I gotta get better next season, because Stephen A. they're coming back with the same team... The core 3 is gonna have to come back... They're gonna have to say 'We've got to work this thing out'."

While it's unlikely that the Lakers will want to run it back with their Big 3, Magic is right on point with this take. Even when healthy, the Lakers weren't good. They went 11-10 in 21 games together, so it wasn't about the injuries.

The roster was poorly built and it was crystal clear from day one. They had chances to solve their issues, yet refused to make in-season moves. Eventually, LeBron James and Rob Pelinka reaped what they sowed.