NBA Rumors: Mavericks reportedly plan to trade Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson, who have become their primary trade chips

The Dallas Mavericks have opened the NBA season in disastrous form compared to preseason expectations, despite their first overall pick giving them everything he can, largely on his own. The franchise hoped to build a dynamic duo with Anthony Davis, but he has spent more time sidelined with injuries than on the court, while Klay Thompson’s arrival has not produced the resurgence many anticipated. Instead, Thompson is posting some of the lowest numbers of his career.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks are preparing to explore an Anthony Davis trade once the star big man returns to full health. The intention is clear: Dallas want to build around Cooper Flagg, and Davis is becoming the asset they may need to cash in sooner rather than later. Rumors involving Klay Thompson have also been circulating for weeks.

It’s a complicated situation because Davis still isn’t playing. He has been out with a calf strain and has appeared in only five games all NBA season. Even before the injury, concerns were mounting. Dallas were reportedly dissatisfied with his conditioning, and MacMahon noted that Davis arrived at training camp roughly fifteen pounds heavier than last year.

Thompson finds himself in an uncertain position as well. He chose Dallas expecting a playoff push, but now he is watching the franchise shift toward a youth-driven rebuild. According to Dallas Hoops Journal, Thompson is already preparing for the possibility of being traded. His shooting profile, high basketball IQ, and postseason pedigree make him one of the most movable veteran pieces in the league.

Teams that could show interest

Despite the injury concerns and poor start, Davis’ talent remains undeniable, which is why the usual contenders are monitoring the situation. Miami have the contracts and playoff-ready pieces to construct a competitive package, though the question is whether it makes sense to move off a healthy and in-his-prime Bam Adebayo.

New York are lurking, as always, and the Knicks are never shy about a headline move. Chicago is a natural fit given Davis’ hometown roots, and the Bulls continue to flirt with a major roster overhaul.

Detroit also belongs in the conversation. The Pistons are suddenly rising behind Cade Cunningham and recently put together an impressive 11-game winning streak. If they decide it’s time to accelerate their growth, Davis is the type of high-risk, high-reward acquisition that can fast-track a rebuild.

The Warriors are the most complex team in the mix. They have shown interest, but to capture the Mavericks’ attention, Golden State may need to include both Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green. That kind of package would gut the core identity of their roster, even if it raises their ceiling in the short term. Considering Davis’ injury history and the Warriors’ already advanced age profile, the combination may ultimately be more problematic than promising.

