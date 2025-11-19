Trending topics:
NBA

Klay Thompson reportedly considers options to remain with the Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson has not been a pivotal figure for the Dallas Mavericks during the regular season, and it appears he is acutely aware of what the future holds for him with the team.

By Santiago Tovar

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks defends.
Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks defends.

Klay Thompson has not emerged as the decisive player that Mavericks fans were hoping for. This regular season, his stats haven’t been as remarkable as supporters anticipated, and now he reportedly senses what the future might hold for him with the Dallas Mavericks.

According to the Dallas Hoops Journal, Thompson reportedly understands there is a significant chance he could be traded during the transfer window. His performance and approach to this season with the Mavericks might be the main factors fueling such speculation.

His attitude and on-court performances are key factors the fan base is considering regarding his potential movement at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, other developments within the Mavericks organization might also influence Thompson’s possible departure.

Ownership eyeing roster refresh

Though Thompson boasts considerable talent and the energy necessary to make significant contributions to the team, Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont has announced intentions to make pivotal roster changes to construct a more competitive squad.

Given Thompson’s start to the regular season in a Mavericks uniform, he might be among the candidates to leave the team by the trade deadline, as Dumont and the front office assess which players to retain for future success.

LeBron James reportedly knows why Mavs’ owner Patrick Dumont could have influenced Luka Doncic’s departure

see also

LeBron James reportedly knows why Mavs’ owner Patrick Dumont could have influenced Luka Doncic’s departure

Harrison’s exit and Doncic trade

It’s no secret that changes to a project promised by superiors after a contract is signed can lower a player’s commitment, potentially leading to demotivation. What transpired with Nico Harrison and Luka Doncic are factors Thompson might be contemplating, especially as he hoped to sustain the impact he had with the Golden State Warriors, only to find circumstances drastically altered.

These reasons and possibly others could be pivotal in Thompson’s decision-making, as he remains a player with ample potential in the NBA. Amidst his current struggles and the Mavericks’ evolving situation, he could find himself donning a different jersey before season’s end.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
