Mavericks Star Anthony Davis receives optimistic update after injury scare in win vs Pacers

The Dallas Mavericks (2-3) secured a crucial 117-115 road win over the Indiana Pacers, which helped restore confidence after a slow start to the season. However, the victory was marred by an injury sustained by Anthony Davis after playing only seven minutes, causing worry among the Dallas front office and fanbase.

After converting a successful basket, Davis landed awkwardly, causing discomfort in his left leg that forced him to leave the game. Following the win, Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd confirmed the issue was left lower leg soreness, noting the big man attempted to return but chose not to risk further damage.

Amid the uncertainty, Davis traveled with the team to Mexico City for their upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons. Addressing the press, Davis offered a hopeful status update: “It is going to be day to day,” said Davis. “But I feel better, that is for sure,” the big man indicated, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite his personal optimism, the latest NBA injury report officially lists Davis as ruled out for the matchup against the Pistons. ESPN’s Shams Charania recently reported that “Davis has sustained a low-grade calf strain and will miss the next two games and be re-evaluated”.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Injury bug gits Mavericks again

While Kyrie Irving remains sidelined recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee sustained against the Sacramento Kings, the Mavericks roster is once again being battered by the injury bug.

Advertisement

see also Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provides latest injury update on Kyrie Irving

Adding to the recent injury suffered by Anthony Davis, the team is now dealing with a right knee sprain suffered by Dereck Lively II, who has missed the last two Mavericks games and has also been ruled out of the Mexico City contest. Dante Exum is another guard confirmed out (right knee injury management).

Advertisement

Also affected is center Daniel Gafford, who has yet to make his season debut due to a right ankle sprain and is listed as questionable for the game against the Pistons, alongside D’Angelo Russell, who is managing a left knee contusion.