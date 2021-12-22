Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Thursday at American Airlines Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Dallas Mavericks will clash off with Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 8:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free.

This will be their jubilee 80th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 42 direct duels to this day, while the Dallas Mavericks have celebrated a triumph in 37 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 8, 2021, and it ended in a 116-101 win for the Mavericks at home in the 2020/21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Dallas Mavericks have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three games while losing two. (WLLWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks have been doing worse, winning only two times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered three defeats (LLWLW).

The Bucks are currently sitting in fifth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.594. While the Mavericks are placed in seventh place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 27, 1980, and it ended in a 112-96 win for the Milwaukee side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Thursday, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. However, judging by the Mavericks' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

