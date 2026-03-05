Is Cooper Flagg playing today, March 5, for Mavericks vs Magic?

The Dallas Mavericks (21-44) visit the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center tonight for a cross-conference matchup. The biggest storyline for the visitors is the potential return of Cooper Flagg, who has been sidelined for several games due to a lingering foot injury.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Mavericks have listed Flagg as questionable (left midfoot sprain) for tonight’s game in Orlando. This marks a significant upgrade for the No. 1 overall pick, who had been listed as “out” or “doubtful” for the previous eight contests.

The former Duke standout has not played since suffering the injury during the Mavericks’ 120-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on February 20. Before the layoff, Flagg was the clear frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, posting dominant averages of 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

However, Flagg’s extended absence has allowed his former college teammate, Kon Knueppel, to surge ahead in the ROY race. The Charlotte Hornets star is currently averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists through 62 games, capitalizing on Flagg’s time on the sidelines to become the new betting favorite for the award.

Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets talks with Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks. (Getty Images)

Mavericks depth tested by growing injury list

The Mavericks find themselves in a desperate fight for a Play-In spot, currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference standings. Their struggles have been amplified without their rookie star; Dallas managed just two wins in the eight games Flagg missed. His return is viewed as essential if the team hopes to salvage their postseason aspirations.

Flagg is far from the only name on a crowded injury report. While Naji Marshall (right finger contusion) and Klay Thompson (right adductor contusion) are listed as probable, the team remains severely short-handed.

Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, and Marvin Bagley III have all been ruled out for tonight’s contest, leaving head coach Jason Kidd with limited rotation options against the Magic.